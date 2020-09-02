Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Armenia, Russia continue taking actions to bilaterally re-open air traffic

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s foreign ministry continues working with the Russian Federation on bilaterally re-opening the air traffic between the two countries, Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan said at a press briefing today.

“The works with the Russian side on lifting the ban on the entry of the Armenian citizens to Russia and resuming the regular air transportation continue”, she said, however, noted that she cannot say a concrete data for the solution of the issue.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





