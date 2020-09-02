HayPost issues new souvenir sheet with one stamp over Henri Verneuil’s 100th birth anniversary
12:12, 2 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. HayPost CJSC put into circulation a new souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the theme “100th anniversary of birth of Henri Verneuil (Ashot Malakian)”.
The postage stamp portrays legendary French-Armenian playwright and filmmaker Henri Verneuil (Ashot Malakian). It also depicts posters of Henri Verneuil’s movies.
Date of issue: September 01, 2020
Designer: Vahagn Mkrtchyan
Printing house: Cartor, France
Stamp size: 38,0 mm
S/sheet size: 60,0 x 45,0 mm
Print run: 40 000 pcs.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
