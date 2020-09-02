Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 September

Ara Fidanyan appointed deputy chief of Police

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Ara Fidanyan deputy chief of Police, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.

