Ara Fidanyan appointed deputy chief of Police
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on appointing Ara Fidanyan deputy chief of Police, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
The President signed the respective decree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
