LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 September:

The price of aluminum stood at $1797.50, copper price stood at $6702.00, lead price stood at $2003.00, nickel price stood at $15442.00, tin price stood at $17774.00, zinc price stood at $2554.50, molybdenum price stood at $16976.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





