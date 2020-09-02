LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-09-20
10:49, 2 September, 2020
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 September:
The price of aluminum stood at $1797.50, copper price stood at $6702.00, lead price stood at $2003.00, nickel price stood at $15442.00, tin price stood at $17774.00, zinc price stood at $2554.50, molybdenum price stood at $16976.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
