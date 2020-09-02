24 Diaspora-Armenian specialists begin working in Armenian government

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 2, ARMENPRESS. iGorts program, initiated by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of Armenia, has launched on September 1.

Within the framework of the program Diaspora-Armenian professionals will work in Armenia’s state institutions.

24 Diaspora specialists from Canada, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, etc, have already arrived in Armenia under the first phase of the program. Even the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t prevent them to visit the Homeland and to work in the Armenian government.

The participants of the first phase have already started working in the Armenian prime minister’s administration, the ministries of Healthcare, Labor and social affairs, Environment, Justice, High technological industry, Territorial administration and infrastructures, Education, Economy, Central Bank, Education inspection body, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan welcomed the program participants and expressed hope that they will have an irreplaceable working experience in the Homeland.

In their turn most of the participants stated that this program is the launch of their repatriation path, as they see their own future in Armenia.

The participants then were introduced on the working schedule and duties.

The other participants of the project will arrive in Armenia a bit later.

