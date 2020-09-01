Russian Deputy Minister of Defense arrives in Armenia
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov has arrived to Armenia to participate in the closing ceremony of the IAG 2020 Warrior of Peace competition.
He is also expected to have meetings with the Armenian Defense Ministry leadership, ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
