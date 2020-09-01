iGorts: Diaspora Commissioner’s brainchild commences with first group of specialists assuming duties

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Starting today 24 Diaspora Armenian experts will begin working in the Armenian Government within the framework of an unprecedented project.

These specialists hail from Canada, Denmark, Russia, Lebanon, France, Norway, Israel, the Netherlands, and China.

“Even in the current conditions with the pandemic, circumstances did not prevent these experts from reaching Armenia.

The High Commissioner Zareh Sinanyan greeted and welcomed the participants of the program expressing hope that they will have an unparalleled work experience in the homeland.

Then, the director of the “Depi Hayk” foundation Sevan Kabakian and the co-founder of the "Repat Armenia" foundation Vartan Marashlyan presented to program participants the peculiarities of the work style in the state bodies of Armenia and gave practical advice for rapid integration into the environment.

Due to COVID-19 and limited air travel, the remaining program participants will arrive in Armenia at a later date”, the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs said in a news release.

iGorts (meaning Let’s Get to Work), is a program for diaspora professionals to work in Armenia's government.

“Within the framework of the program, Diaspora Armenian professionals/specialists will be placed in State agencies in need of their expertise and will have the opportunity to lend their experience and knowledge toward improving and developing the state institution and its policies and programs,” reads the description of the program.

