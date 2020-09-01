Artsakh law enforcement launch manhunt for arsonist who targeted multiple homes, buildings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Law enforcement agencies in Artsakh are trying to find the suspected arsonist who has set fire to multiple homes and a municipal gristmill in the village of Talish, Martakert.

The unknown perpetrator targeted the houses of seven individuals, another three structures and the municipal gristmill with the intention to destroy or inflict damages to the property.

Authorities are treating the incident as arson.

Investigators said they haven’t identified the suspect or suspects yet.

The Committee of Investigations did not report injuries in the incidents.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan