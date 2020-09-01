Ararat Armenia vs Fola Esch Europa League qualifier to take place in Yerevan September 17
18:52, 1 September, 2020
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ararat-Armenia vs. Fola Esch UEFA Europa League 2nd round qualifier will take place September 17 at 18:00 in the Yerevan Republican Stadium, the Armenian football club said citing the draws.
The match will take place without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Armenian team earlier suffered a 1:0 defeat against AC Omonia from Cyprus in the round one.
Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
