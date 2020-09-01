Negligent welding work suspected in causing deadly explosion at Proshyan Brandy Factory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Authorities say the deadly explosion at the Proshyan Brandy Factory’s plant in the Armavir village on September 1 was caused by negligent welding works near the wine distillation tanks of the facility.

Two employees of the factory were killed and four others injured in the blast.

A criminal case is initiated on Article 157 – Violation of Work Safety Rules, the Committee of Investigations said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan