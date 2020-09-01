Srbuhi Galyan appointed Deputy Prosecutor General in charge of stolen asset recovery

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan appointed Srbuhi Galyan to be his deputy in charge of coordinating the stolen asset recovery functions of the structure.

Galyan, 28, served as Deputy Minister of Justice from 2019 to August 2020.

The law, officially known as the Law on Confiscation of Assets of Illicit Origin, came into force earlier in 2020.

The prosecution said candidates for the position of deputy prosecutor generals and prosecutors coordinating the stolen asset recovery functions underwent training at the Justice Academy and new appointments are expected in the area.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan