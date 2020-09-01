President Harutyunyan calls for “national collective power” to develop and strengthen Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of the Republic of Artsakh Day, a public holiday of the country celebrated annually on September 2, President Arayik Harutyunyan bestowed state awards to war veterans, distinguished military servicemen, government officials, doctors and scientists, representatives of the education field, law enforcement and police.

Honorary Titles of the Republic of Artsakh were awarded to a group of people for significant contributions in science, education and healthcare.

Defense Army servicemen Karen Shakaryan, Karen Arstamyan and Samvel Poghosyan, as well as National Security Service First Deputy Chief Arayik Grigoryan were promoted to the rank of major-general.

Deputy Prosecutor Generals Erik Verdiyan and Sasun Gabrielyan were given the Class III State Advisor of Justice degree.

President Harutyunyan congratulated the recipients of the awards and noted that September 2 is a “historic day, a day of pan-national pride, a day symbolizing the restoration of the once violated rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, the dignified present and future”.

“Today, more than ever before, we must build the homeland of our dreams through our national collective power.”

The President emphasized that the country has the most important prerequisite – the human resource – for defending, continuously strengthening and developing its statehood.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan