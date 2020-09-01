Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

Armenia plans to upgrade Metsamor NPP based on its own budgetary resources

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenia plans to upgrade the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant based on its own budget resources, Foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview to Interfax news agency, commenting on the statement of the Russian Ambassador to Armenia according to which Moscow and Yerevan continue discussing the issue of extending the loan for upgrading the NPP.

“We plan to upgrade the NPP based on our budget resources. And in this respect the possibility of new loans is viewed from the very prism that we do the abovementioned activity with our own resources”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





