PM Pashinyan offers congratulations on Knowledge and Schooling Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan addressed a congratulatory message on the Knowledge and Schooling Day

“Dear pupils and students,

Dear teachers and parents,

I congratulate you on the occasion of the Knowledge and Schooling Day.

The situation in the Republic caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic doesn’t enable to visit school on this memorable day. Unfortunately, the first graders as well have to spend their September 1st without entering to an educational facility.

Nevertheless, after analyzing the development course of the pandemic, we decided to open the schools after several days and ensure the study process with the maintenance of the anti-coronavirus rules.

At the same time, I am happy that universities are partially starting their activity from September 1st, and the freshmen are entering into a new stage of life to fill and enrich the concrete professional knowledge.

At the same time I want to thank all teachers for conducting the remote learning at the highest level.

As I said above, during this academic year we should strictly follow the anti-coronavirus rules aimed at preventing the possibility of schools becoming a center for the spread of the virus, in order to be able to conduct the study process in a normal way. I am sure that we will jointly overcome also this difficulty with consistent steps”, the Armenian PM said, urging the students and pupils to confidently move on the new way of life for their benefit and for the benefit of their parents, the people and the state.

