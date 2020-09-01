Artsakh Ombudsman receives Coordinator of “Armenian Refugees Platform” Initiative Group

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic Human Rights Ombudsman Artak Beglaryan received on August 31 Arthur Ghazaryan, coordinator of the “Armenian Refugees Platform” initiative group, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Artak Beglaryan emphasized the importance of public initiatives and platforms in the protection of the rights of Azerbaijani-Armenians and NKR internally displaced persons, noting that joint and consistent efforts can provide significant results in this direction. The Ombudsman stressed that this issue is under his attention and expressed readiness to assist the group’s activities within his powers.

Arthur Ghazaryan introduced the main directions and goals of the “Armenian Refugees Platform.” He pointed up that the aim of the initiative is to unite the efforts of different groups aimed at protecting the rights and interests of the Armenian refugees, highlighting Artsakh as one of the main directions of their activities.

The meeting was also attended by Tevan Poghosyan, Chairman of the “International Center for Human Development.”