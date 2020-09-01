Armenian PM congratulates Slovakian counterpart on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Igor Matovič on Slovakia’s national holiday, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia and on my own behalf, I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of Slovakia on your country’s national holiday - Constitution Day. I wish you progress and prosperity on this occasion.

Armenia highly values the furtherance of cooperation with friendly Slovakia in all areas of mutual interest. I am hopeful that through joint efforts we will supplement the bilateral agenda with multifaceted programs and will boast ever new achievements to the benefit of our peoples,” the congratulatory message reads.

