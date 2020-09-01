Armenian PM congratulates President of Uzbekistan on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of the Republic of Uzbekistan on Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Since declaring its independence, Uzbekistan has made significant progress in the political and socio-economic spheres, as well as in terms of enhancing its international standing.

I am convinced that as underpinned by mutual trust, the friendly relations between our two nations will lead to enhanced efficiency in interstate cooperation to the benefit of our countries and peoples.

Dear Shavkat Miromonovich,

I wish you robust health and wellbeing, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Uzbekistan,” the congratulatory message reads.

