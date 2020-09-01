Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

At least two killed in fire at brandy factory in Armenian village

At least two killed in fire at brandy factory in Armenian village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. At least two people have died after a fire broke out at the branch of Proshyan Brandy Factory in the village of Armavir, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

Four citizens have been hospitalized with various degree burns. The citizens are currently in intensive care unit and will be transported to the National Burn Center once their condition stabilizes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration