At least two killed in fire at brandy factory in Armenian village

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. At least two people have died after a fire broke out at the branch of Proshyan Brandy Factory in the village of Armavir, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Facebook.

Four citizens have been hospitalized with various degree burns. The citizens are currently in intensive care unit and will be transported to the National Burn Center once their condition stabilizes.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan