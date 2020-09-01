11 die of alcohol poisoning in Armenian town

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. 11 deaths have been reported from alcohol poisoning of unknown origin in the Armenian town of Armavir, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan said on Faebook.

Currently, 4 people with the suspected alcohol poisoning are in intensive care units.

1 person has applied to hospital with the same symptoms, but refused from medical care and has been discharged.

The Investigative Committee launched a criminal case over the incident.

Investigation is underway to clarify all the details of the incident.

