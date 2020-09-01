Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.18% to $1797.50, copper price up by 1.93% to $6702.00, lead price up by 1.29% to $2003.00, nickel price up by 1.76% to $15442.00, tin price up by 0.53% to $17774.00, zinc price up by 2.92% to $2554.50, molybdenum price stood at $16976.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration