LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 31-08-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 31 August:

The price of aluminum up by 1.18% to $1797.50, copper price up by 1.93% to $6702.00, lead price up by 1.29% to $2003.00, nickel price up by 1.76% to $15442.00, tin price up by 0.53% to $17774.00, zinc price up by 2.92% to $2554.50, molybdenum price stood at $16976.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.