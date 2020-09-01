HyeAid Lebanon Telethon raises almost $1.4 million

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. The Pan-Armenian Council of Western USA conducted a telethon on August 30 aimed at helping Lebanese-Armenians affected from the recent powerful blast in Beirut, Asbarez reports.

$1,375,555 was already collected during the Telethon aimed at assisting the Armenian community of Lebanon.

Under the motto of “One Nation. One Future,” the telethon kicked off at 5 p.m. (Pacific time) with a message from His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, who made an impassioned appeal and spoke directly to the Western U.S. community, at first thanking its members and organizations, but more broadly laying out the challenges facing the beleaguered community. Organizers announced that all contribution will be transferred to a unified body under the high auspices of Catholicos Aram I.