Armenian President addresses congratulatory message on Knowledge and Schooling Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a congratulatory message on the occasion of Knowledge and Schooling Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message runs as follows:

“Dear pupils and students, tutors and parents,

Today is the Knowledge and Schooling Day, and on this occasion I congratulate you all and send my best wishes.

My special congratulations go to the first-graders and teachers who will enter the school for the first time.

The road leading to knowledge has always been enjoyable and difficult. It becomes especially difficult in extraordinary situations.

But a person is not only able to set a goal but also overcome emerging difficulties.

You, today’s generation, have the opportunity to do it not only in a classical way but also by using modern technologies, by creating and mastering them. But before it, the first step to be done is entering the school.

The path, which will become your life road, starts here. It is the road toward simple human relations, road to work, road to love and happiness and, certainly, toward knowledge.

Knowledge about life, people, the world and nature… It is a key which seems to be far away but in reality it is very close and available. It is a key which can open every door, from the door of your home, to a space shuttle door, from the door to the most secret hiding place in our heart, to a seemingly unlockable door of artificial intelligence. To master that key is easy – it is necessary to learn, to toil, to work.

Dear pupils and students, you get the knowledge with the help of your teachers in kindergarten, in school, your lecturers in university, and, certainly, your parents. I take this opportunity to thank all tutors and especially our first teachers who leave a profound imprint in our life. Knowledge is power which allows to move mountains in direct and indirect sense.

That power comes first of all from the Family, Fatherland, and native land. Fatherland ought to become the main place where your knowledge will be used. You can receive the best possible education and knowledge, master foreign languages and modern technologies, create artificial intelligence with your own intelligence and channel it towards the creation of great values.

But always remember that familial and national values come first as well as national interests. Knowledge is a double-edged sword:

It can help but also can harm if it is not supported by the highest human values and morality, which are based on the love for the man and the nature, love and dedication to Fatherland, to one’s own history and nation.

I wish you good health and peace, success and all the best”.