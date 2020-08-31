Belarus, Armenia are CSTO allies with rich bilateral agenda – FM Mnatsakanyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Belarus and Armenia are allies in the sideliens of the CSTO and have quite rich bilateral agenda, ARMENPRESS reports Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with ''Interfax''.

Answering the question if there is a necessity for voting over the issue of sending support to Belarus from the CSTO, how Armenia will vote, Mnatsakanyan answered that it's the country that raises the issue of assistance is responsible for initiating such a process, but Belarus has not raised such an issue.

FM Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia and Belarus cooperate in various formats, are CSTO allies and have quite rich bilateral agenda.

''Particularly, we participate in the integration processes in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.

There is strong friendship between the peoples of Armenia and Belarus. This can be seen in the relations of ordinary people. And of course, we are not indifferent to what's going on in the Belarus'', Mnatsakanyan said.

According to the Foreign Minister of Armenia, the key to the solution of the situation in Belarus is in the hands of the people of that country.

To the remark that PM Pashinyan came to power as a result of a velvet, non-violent revolution and now Armenia supports the Belarusian leader, Mnatsakanyan said,

''Armenia has passed its own path and it's not correct to draw parallels. Yes, there can be some similarities, but in general, we have two different situations. The most important thing is to understand and acknowledge that it's the people of Belarus who should solve the issue. We hope that the situation will be solved peacefully''.

Answering the question if Armenia officially recognizes Lukashenko as the legitimate leader of Belarus, Mnatsakanyan answered that PM Pashinyan has congratulated the President of Belarus.