Artsakh’s FM received coordinator of “Armenian Refugees Platform” Initiative Group Arthur Ghazaryan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian received coordinator of the “Armenian Refugees Platform” Initiative Group Arthur Ghazaryan on August 31, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA ARtsakh.

During the meeting, Arthur Ghazaryan presented the main directions of the “Armenian Refugees Platform”s activities and programs, noting that the Initiative is aimed at acting as a single platform to jointly present the problems of Armenian refugees and to contribute to advancing their rights and interests on different platforms.

Masis Mayilian stressed the need for coordinated efforts especially in ensuring international assistance and international protection for Armenian refugees from Azerbaijan and internally displaced persons from the occupied territories of Artsakh, emphasizing that the protection of their rights and interests is one of the important directions of the foreign policy of the Republic.

Chairman of the ‘International Center for Human Development’ Tevan Poghosyan also participated in the meeting.