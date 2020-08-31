Ararat Mirzoyan congratulates Speaker of Mazhilis of Kazakhstan on birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan congratulated Speaker of Mazhilis of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, the congratulatory message runs as follows,

“Honourable Nurlan Zayrullaevich,

please, accept my warmest and heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.

Due to your professionalism and the experience of a wise and far-sighted state figure, you have earned deepest respect and prestige.

We are grateful for your permanent attention in the development of partnership relations between our countries to strengthen them for the glory of our countries and for the benefit of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you, Nurlan Zayrullaevich, good health and further successes in your responsible activities, to the friendly people of Kazakhstan – peace and prosperity’’.