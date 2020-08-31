Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 31-08-20

YEREVAN, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 31 August, USD exchange rate is down by 0.04 drams to 487.20 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.32 drams to 580.55 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.07 drams to 6.61 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.95 drams to 648.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 522.26 drams to 30659.62 drams. Silver price up by 1.61 drams to 428.41 drams. Platinum price is down by 1.20 drams to 14567.37 drams.