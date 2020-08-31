Asian Stocks - 31-08-20

TOKYO, 31 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 31 August:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 1.12% to 23139.76 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.83% to 1618.18 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.24% to 3395.68 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.96% to 25177.05 points.