Outdoor charity concert in support of Beirut to be held in Yerevan, Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Yerevan Prospects international music festival and the National Philharmonic Orchestra of Armenia, the concert performance of Verdi’s La traviata opera will take place in the park of the Armenian Parliament on September 4.

The event will be held with the support of the ministry of education, science, culture and sport.

With this concert the organizers will express their support to Beirut which was recently affected from a powerful explosion.

The entire proceeds will be provided for the restoration of cultural centers affected from the blast in Beirut. The proceeds will be doubled by AGBU.

Tickets are available online.

