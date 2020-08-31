Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Armenian President congratulates Kyrgyz counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the active political dialogue between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan, the practical steps aimed at revealing the potential of the bilateral cooperation, expanding the commercial mutually beneficial partnership and strengthening the ties in the humanitarian sector are in full accordance with the long-term development interests of the two countries.

The Armenian President wished his Kyrgyz counterpart good health, all the best, and to the good people of Kyrgyzstan – peace and prosperity.

