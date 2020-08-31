Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

HALO Trust’s activity is vital for Artsakh, says President Harutyunyan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today the delegation of The HALO Trust led by Regional Director Nick Smart, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Arsatkh President congratulated new head of The HALO Trust in Artsakh Miles Hawthorn on assuming office, wishing success in his mission.

Arayik Harutyunyan said the activity of The HALO trust is very vital for Artsakh as it is assessed not only with the demined territories, but also with the saved lives of numerous civilians.

Nick Smart thanked the President for the warm welcome and the high-level cooperation between the structure and respective state agencies.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s foreign minister Masis Mayilyan.

