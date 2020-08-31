UEFA Europa League: Ararat-Armenia to face Fola Esch in second qualifying round

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draws took place in the Swiss town of Nyon.

Armenia’s two-time champions Ararat-Armenia will face the Fola Esch from Luxembourg in the second qualifying round. The Armenian team had earlier dropped out from round one after suffering a defeat against AC Omonia from Cyprus.

