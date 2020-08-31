Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

UEFA Europa League: Ararat-Armenia to face Fola Esch in second qualifying round

UEFA Europa League: Ararat-Armenia to face Fola Esch in second qualifying round

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draws took place in the Swiss town of Nyon.

Armenia’s two-time champions Ararat-Armenia will face the Fola Esch from Luxembourg in the second qualifying round. The Armenian team had earlier dropped out from round one after suffering a defeat against AC Omonia from Cyprus.

Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration