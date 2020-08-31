UEFA Europa League: Ararat-Armenia to face Fola Esch in second qualifying round
15:43, 31 August, 2020
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The UEFA Europa League second qualifying round draws took place in the Swiss town of Nyon.
Armenia’s two-time champions Ararat-Armenia will face the Fola Esch from Luxembourg in the second qualifying round. The Armenian team had earlier dropped out from round one after suffering a defeat against AC Omonia from Cyprus.
Reporting by Varvara Hayrapetyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
