Yerevan's Nork hospital re-launched as National Center of Infectious Diseases

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. As a result of ongoing reforms in the Armenian health sector, Yerevan’s Nork Infectious Diseases Hospital has been reorganized and re-launched as the National Center of Infectious Diseases. The changes happened as the Nork hospital and the Republican Center for AIDS Prevention were merged.

“The implemented and ongoing reforms in the healthcare system will be continuous and for the benefit of public health,” the newly announced National Center of Infectious Diseases said in a statement.

“The National Center of Infectious Diseases isn’t simply the unification of two medical facilities. It is called for pan-national goals, the realization of new and comprehensive ideas which would create new quality and arena for development of the healthcare system,” it said.

