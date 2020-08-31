President Sarkissian congratulates writer Henrik Edoyan on 80th birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian congratulated writer, Professor Henrik Edoyan on the occasion of his 80th birthday, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“The unique perception of time and reality is the core of your thinking and creation, thanks to which your literary trace is distinguished with uniqueness”, the Armenian President said in his congratulatory letter, wishing the writer health and creative energy.

