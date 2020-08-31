Armenian PM congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Sooronbay Jeenbekov of the Kyrgyz Republic on the occasion of Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Dear Sooronbay Sharipovich,

Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on Kyrgyz Republic’s Independence Day.

Friendly Kyrgyzstan has achieved great success in state-building efforts and in enhancing its international standing during the years of independence.

I am convinced that through mutual efforts we will be able to develop cooperation between our two countries both in the bilateral format and as part of integration associations and international organizations.

Dear Sooronbay Sharipovich,

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish you robust health and every success, as well as peace and prosperity- to the friendly people of Kyrgyzstan.”