Team Russia wins Athlete round of IAG 2020’s Warrior of Peace competition in Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. The Russian team won in the Athlete phase of International Army Games 2020 Warrior of Peace competition at the military-training facility and high-altitude range in Ijevan, Armenia. The teams of Belarus and Armenia were named 1st and 2nd runner-ups respectively.

The competition was held in a 1,5-2km track, with participants showcasing knife and grenade throwing skills and target shooting from 150, 250 and 300 meter distance using the AK rifle.

With results of 4 different rounds of the games, the Russian team is leading the competition, and Armenia is the 1st runner up. The team of Belarus is third.

On August 31, the Sniper final round of the Warrior of Peace competition will take place at the same range in Ijevan.

