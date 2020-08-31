Anti-Armenian rally by Azerbaijanis in Riga was unsanctioned by city authorities

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. An anti-Armenian demonstration carried out by Azerbaijanis outside their embassy in Riga was not authorized by the Latvian capital’s authorities, the St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church of the city said in a statement.

The church said it contacted the city council to find out if the Latvian-Azerbaijanis had received a permit to assemble outside the Azerbaijani embassy on July 17 for the rally – which unsurprisingly proceeded in anti-Armenian nature. “In response to the inquiry the local self-governing body informed that it hasn’t received any application for carrying out meetings, protests or rallies on July 17, 2020 outside the Azerbaijani Embassy in Latvia.”

Such hate-fueled anti-Armenian demonstrations, accompanied with provocations, were frequently taking place in different cities across the world after the latest Azerbaijani military attack on Armenia in mid-July.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan