No new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Artsakh in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. No new case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh stands at 287, with 262 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 23.

50 citizens are currently quarantined.

No death case has been registered.

Two death cases have been registered, when the patients had a coronavirus but died from other disease.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan