Armenian PM takes vacation from August 31 to September 4
YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on vacation from August 31 to September 4.
The respective decision is posted on the government’s website.
Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will replace the PM during the vacation.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
