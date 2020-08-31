Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   31 August

Armenian PM takes vacation from August 31 to September 4

Armenian PM takes vacation from August 31 to September 4

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be on vacation from August 31 to September 4.

The respective decision is posted on the government’s website.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan will replace the PM during the vacation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration