COVID-19: Armenia reports 31 new cases, 72 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,781, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

72 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 37,722.

490 tests were conducted in the past one day.

2 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 879.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases has reached 268 (1 new such case).

The number of active cases is 4912.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan