Tomb raiders target 2nd millennium BC fortress in Armenia

GAVAR, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. Tomb raiders have targeted the ancient Sangar Fortress in Dzoraghbyur and stolen materials from three tombs. Culture Ministry’s Chief of the Historic Environment Protection Service Gor Gasparyan told ARMENPRESS that the monument’s security guard was first to alarm them.

The tombs at the fortress area date back to sometime around the 2nd and 1st millennia BC.

Gasparyan says their regional service has contacted the local authorities.

“A tomb robbery was also recorded around two months ago at the Shoghakat community, and the incident is currently under investigation,” he said.

“It is necessary to spare no effort and jointly fight against these persons who are destroying our important historic values for tomb robberies,” he said.

Reporting by Khosrov Khlghatyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan