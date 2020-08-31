Minor earthquake recorded in north-western Armenia

YEREVAN, AUGUST 31, ARMENPRESS. A 2,9 magnitude earthquake was recorded 8km south from the village of Ashotsk in north-western Armenia at 22:07 August 30, the Seismic Protection Service said.

The earthquake was felt in the villages of Amasia, Ashotsk, Mets Sepasar, Pokr Sepasar and Sarapat at an intensity III on the MSK scale.

No damages or injuries were reported.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan