ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most interesting and important events of the passing week.

Prime Minister personally visits gas explosion scene in Yerevan apartment building

Rescuers find body under rubble in Yerevan apartment building gas explosion

ICRC Armenia Office on standby regarding Armenian serviceman’s purported capture

Internal investigation to be carried out over the case of disoriented Armenian officer

Armenian military slams Azerbaijan’s “absurd low-quality theatrical play” in captive officer’s case

Defense Minister Tonoyan condemns footage released by Azerbaijan in a conversation with Kasprzyk

Expert calls on int’l organizations to react to Azerbaijani mistreatment of Armenian POW

Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s degrading treatment of officer Gurgen Alaverdyan

Defense Minister says int’l organizations “spare no effort” to return captive Armenian serviceman

Defense Army never targeted civilian population: Artsakh denies Azerbaijani report

Clashes occur between locals and newcomer Azerbaijanis in Javakhk

Turkey denied airspace to German military plane flying to Yerevan to pick up Armenian peacekeepers

Survivors of deadly domestic violence incident in Armenian town to be taken to children’s care home

COVID-19: Armenia reports 175 new cases, 299 recoveries in one day

Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in past day

Cabinet approves bill on granting healthcare crisis powers without formal state of emergency

Armenia Healthcare Ministry COVID-19 response spending totals 9,4 billion from March to August

U.S. provides additional assistance to Armenia to respond to COVID-19

Armenia defense ministry awards Russian servicemen for major work aimed at preventing COVID-19

Belgium completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

Armenia, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation sign deal on modernization of SU-25s

Armenia’s humanitarian mission donates over 2 tons of medical items to Aleppo’s hospitals

TUMO center opens in Moscow

Armenian PM hands high state awards to Tavush victorious battles’ heroes

PM Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 30 years of Armenia’s Independence Declaration

Government approves action plan for land acquisition and resettlement under Kaps Reservoir Program

President Sarkissian bestows National Hero highest title to doctor Hagop Hovaguimian

Armenian-Americans launch HyeAid Lebanon Telethon to raise emergency relief

“For You Lebanon”: Hayastan All Armenian Fund organizes special fundraising concert

Over 800 Lebanese-Armenians arrive in Armenia since July

Oldest Armenian Church in Bulgaria marks 400th anniversary

Special awards to authors writing for children and illustrators handed at Presidential Palace

Pianist Eva Gevorgyan wins 1st Grand Prize at Chicago International Music Competition

Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of shape for Armenia UEFA Nations League matches in September

Armenia Chess Team boycotts Online Olympiad due to FIDE's unfair decision