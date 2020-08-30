ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, AUGUST 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency is presenting the most interesting and important events of the passing week.
Prime Minister personally visits gas explosion scene in Yerevan apartment building
Rescuers find body under rubble in Yerevan apartment building gas explosion
ICRC Armenia Office on standby regarding Armenian serviceman’s purported capture
Internal investigation to be carried out over the case of disoriented Armenian officer
Armenian military slams Azerbaijan’s “absurd low-quality theatrical play” in captive officer’s case
Defense Minister Tonoyan condemns footage released by Azerbaijan in a conversation with Kasprzyk
Expert calls on int’l organizations to react to Azerbaijani mistreatment of Armenian POW
Armenia strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s degrading treatment of officer Gurgen Alaverdyan
Defense Minister says int’l organizations “spare no effort” to return captive Armenian serviceman
Defense Army never targeted civilian population: Artsakh denies Azerbaijani report
Clashes occur between locals and newcomer Azerbaijanis in Javakhk
Turkey denied airspace to German military plane flying to Yerevan to pick up Armenian peacekeepers
Survivors of deadly domestic violence incident in Armenian town to be taken to children’s care home
COVID-19: Armenia reports 175 new cases, 299 recoveries in one day
Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in past day
Cabinet approves bill on granting healthcare crisis powers without formal state of emergency
Armenia Healthcare Ministry COVID-19 response spending totals 9,4 billion from March to August
U.S. provides additional assistance to Armenia to respond to COVID-19
Armenia defense ministry awards Russian servicemen for major work aimed at preventing COVID-19
Belgium completes internal procedures necessary for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA
Armenia, Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation sign deal on modernization of SU-25s
Armenia’s humanitarian mission donates over 2 tons of medical items to Aleppo’s hospitals
Armenian PM hands high state awards to Tavush victorious battles’ heroes
PM Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on 30 years of Armenia’s Independence Declaration
Government approves action plan for land acquisition and resettlement under Kaps Reservoir Program
President Sarkissian bestows National Hero highest title to doctor Hagop Hovaguimian
Armenian-Americans launch HyeAid Lebanon Telethon to raise emergency relief
“For You Lebanon”: Hayastan All Armenian Fund organizes special fundraising concert
Over 800 Lebanese-Armenians arrive in Armenia since July
Oldest Armenian Church in Bulgaria marks 400th anniversary
Special awards to authors writing for children and illustrators handed at Presidential Palace
Pianist Eva Gevorgyan wins 1st Grand Prize at Chicago International Music Competition
Henrikh Mkhitaryan out of shape for Armenia UEFA Nations League matches in September
Armenia Chess Team boycotts Online Olympiad due to FIDE's unfair decision