Economist hopes Armenia’s economy will be able to benefit from coronavirus crisis

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Eurasian Expert Club, Professor in Economics Tatul Manaseryan hopes that the current economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus, in addition to being a disaster, can also serve as a chance to more dynamically develop Armenia’s economy.

“International organization Fitch Ratings made Armenia’s long-term rating forecast from stable to negative. Keeping the economic stability in such conditions will also be a serious achievement. We hope that the pandemic, which is viewed as a “corona-economic crisis”, in addition to being a disaster, can be a very good chance for Armenia to more dynamically develop its economy, if we manage to separate the negative impacts coming from the pandemic, the domestic economic problems”, the economist said at a press conference in Armenpress, presenting the economic indicators recorded in the first half of 2020.

He stated that despite the negative figures of the first half of 2020, Armenia is keeping quite tangible volumes in the trade turnover with the separate member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, which can be considered as an achievement for the country.

