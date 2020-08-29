President of Artsakh receives Armenia’s Defense Minister

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Defense Minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan, the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh’s defense minister Jalal Harutyunyan and Head of the Military Police of Armenia Ashot Zakaryan.

A number of issues relating to the Army-building were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides highlighted the mutual cooperation of Armenia and Artsakh in the defense field as one of the key preconditions for maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan