Armenian PM departs for Artsakh on working visit

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited today Syunik province, accompanied by Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Suren Papikyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The PM visited Tsguk and Angeghakot communities as he promised at the beginning of the year.

During the meeting with the Tsghuk community residents, the PM listened to their issues of concern. After that the PM gave instructions to minister Papikyan and Governor of Syunik Hunan Poghosyan aimed at presenting concrete proposals for solving the problems.

Thereafter, Pashinyan visited Angeghakot where the locals raised the issue of renovating the main road of the village. Governor Hunan Poghosyan reported that the preliminary calculations for renovating the road are already in process and it will be implemented within the framework of subvention programs.

PM Pashinyan told the residents that he is departing for the Republic of Artsakh on a working visit and promised to visit Angeghakot again.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan