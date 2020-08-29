Artsakh confirms 6 new cases of COVID-19 in past day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. 6 new case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 281, with 252 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 27.

58 citizens are currently quarantined.

No death case has been registered.

Two death cases have been registered, when the patients had a coronavirus but died from other disease.

