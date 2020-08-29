COVID-19: Armenia reports 175 new cases, 299 recoveries in one day

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. 175 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 43,626, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

299 more patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 37,563.

1726 tests were conducted in the past one day.

3 more patients have died, raising the death toll to 872.

The number of people who had a coronavirus but died from other diseases stands at 266.

The number of active cases is 4925.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan