Armenian PM on working visit to Syunik province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to Syunik province.

The PM firstly visited Tsghuk community where he met with the locals. The community residents raised their issues of concern. In turn Pashinyan said they will examine the problems and will understand how to solve them.

“The purpose of my visit was to hear you, your problems, in order to fix them”, Pashinyan said.

 

