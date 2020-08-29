LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-08-20

LONDON, AUGUST 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 August:

The price of aluminum down by 0.14% to $1776.50, copper price down by 0.14% to $6575.00, lead price down by 0.85% to $1977.50, nickel price up by 0.65% to $15175.00, tin price up by 0.93% to $17680.00, zinc price up by 0.06% to $2482.00, molybdenum price up by 0.53% to $16976.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.