Heroes are not only in books, but right here, next to us – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assesses the awarding ceremony at Sardarapat Memorial unique for the reason that the participants of Tavush clashes personally receive their awards, while this is the 1st time an acting servicemen receives the title of National Hero, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said on August 28 during the awarding ceremony.

''We have gathered at Sardarapat Memorial, which symbolizes the glorious victory of the Armenian nation against the Ottoman army, for a very exclusive reason. This is an exclusive event since 16 servicemen will be awarded with the first-class Order of "The Combat Cross" and 55 servicemen with the second-class Order of "The Combat Cross". It's exclusive that 24 of the awardees are present here and I will enjoy the honor of personally handing them the awards, while the other awardees are right now carrying out their mission of protecting the borders and security of the Republic of Armenia. This is an exclusive event also for the reason that for the 1st time in the history of Armenia an acting servicemen is awarded with the title of the National Hero of Armenia. I will hand over the Order of Motherland certifying the title of National Hero to captain of the Armenian army Ruben Sanamyan, and tomorrow he will carry out his usual military duty at his regiment'', Pashinyan said, adding that heroes are not only found in books, but they are here, next to us. ''They live with us, in the same building, city, village. They have become a hero, which means each of us can become a hero and it's our duty to become a hero every day and everywhere'', the PM said.

Ruben Sanamyan is responsible for organizing the successful defensive actions at the “Anvakh” military outpost during July clashes, the Armenian Army position that came under multiple heavy Azerbaijani attacks in mid July.

As an officer and commander, Captain R. Sanamyan displayed exclusive courage, selflessness and bravery in defending the fatherland and ensuring its safety. Captain Sanamyan skillfully commanded the personnel of a special reconnaissance team – encouraging the servicemen through his personal example, giving individual objectives, organizing the neutralization of multiple enemy attacks at the ANVAKH outpost by inflicting significant losses to the adversary manpower, arsenal and military equipment.

Together with his team, Captain Sanamyan risked his life and carried out difficult and dangerous engineering works at the outpost’s surroundings, gathered valuable intelligence documents, weapons, ammunition and a number of other technical means and information through reconnaissance.

As a commander, Captain Sanamyan accurately analyzed the adversary’s actions, assessed the situation, predetermined potential developments and through joint actions together with the outpost personnel kept the Anvakh outpost inviolable.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan